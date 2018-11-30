Brian Agler resigns as coach of WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks

LOS ANGELES -- Brian Agler, who led the Los Angeles Sparks to the WNBA championship in 2016, has resigned as coach after four years.

The team made the announcement Friday without explanation. Executive vice president and general manager Penny Toler thanked Toler for his contributions and wished him the best in the future.

Agler was hired as the 12th coach in franchise history on Jan. 5, 2015. In his first season, the team made its league-leading 15th playoff appearance.

In 2016, the Sparks had a regular-season record of 26-8 and won the franchise's third championship. Nneka Ogwumike was named league MVP, Candace Parker earned finals MVP honors and Jantel Lavender was the Sixth Woman of the Year.

Agler is the first coach in league history to win titles with two different teams. He guided the Seattle Storm to the 2010 WNBA championship.