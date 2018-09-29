Cole Hamels chasing 10th win of the year

St. Louis Cardinals (87-73, third in NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (94-66, first in NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (17-4, 2.94 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 140 strikeouts) Cubs: Cole Hamels (9-11, 3.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 180 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cole Hamels can notch his 10th victory this year for Chicago with a win. The Cubs enter the matchup with a one-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central. Chicago is hitting a collective .259 this year, led by Ben Zobrist's mark of .309. The Cardinals look to end a four-game losing streak. St. Louis' lineup has 165 home runs this year, Matt Carpenter paces them with 36 homers. The Cubs won 8-4 in Friday's meeting, Kyle Hendricks earned his 14th win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 162 hits for the Cardinals this season. Heâs batting .280 on the year. Paul DeJong has 12 hits and is batting .286 over his past 10 games for St. Louis. Javier Baez has 173 hits for the Cubs this season. Heâs batting .291 on the year. Daniel Murphy has 15 hits and is batting .385 over his past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs. Cubs: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by one run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.