Man's death 19 years after Chicago shooting ruled homicide
Updated 9/29/2018 8:40 AM
CHICAGO -- A man's death more than 19 years after he was shot on Chicago's South Side has been ruled a homicide.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office reports that 40-year-old Antonio Terrell Creamer died Sept. 20 in hospice care due to complications of a "remote gunshot wound involving the spine."
The Chicago Tribune reports the medical examiner's office ruled the death a homicide.
The medical examiner's office says Creamer was shot on Aug. 24, 1999, in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.
