Man charged in shooting death of Chicago area spa employee

Updated 9/29/2018 10:08 AM
WHEATON, Ill. -- A suburban Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an employee at a 24-hour adult entertainment business.

In a news release, DuPage County Sheriff John Zaruba's office announced that 59-year-old Donald R. Pelka of Bartlett was taken into custody Friday after police spotted him driving a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle driven by the suspect in the shooting of a man in the parking lot of the Bella One Spa near the community of Roselle.

Police say Pelka was a customer at the business when he allegedly shot 29-year-old Kyle A. Gojdas of Glendale Heights. Gojdas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zaruba's office says that Pelka remains in DuPage County Jail after a judge set his bond at $1 million.

