Chicago schools lose federal funding amid abuse concerns

CHICAGO -- Federal officials are withholding millions of dollars in grant money from Chicago Public Schools amid concerns that the district failed to protect students from sexual violence.



The Chicago Tribune reports that the U.S. Department of Education informed the district Thursday that it had suspended this year's $4 million installment of the Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant. The $14.9 million grant was awarded last year.

A district spokesman says the district plans to appeal the funding decision.

The federal agency says the district can't demonstrate that it's meeting civil rights obligations to address specific sexual violence complaints or larger patterns of harm.

The department's Office for Civil Rights says it's found "serious and pervasive" Title IX violations, which is a federal law that protects students from abuse, harassment and gender-based discrimination.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com