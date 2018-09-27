Illinois political parties embrace anti-abuse panel's report

hello

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Leaders of the state's major political parties are embracing a report's recommendations to end sexual harassment in Illinois government.

The Illinois Anti-Harassment, Equality and Access Panel issued the report Wednesday. It suggests that parties help elect more women to public office, only fund campaigns with strict anti-harassment policies, set up an independent process to investigate complaints and more.

Democratic Party Chairman Michael Madigan assembled the panel last winter after his political organization was rocked by sexual harassment complaints against two campaign workers.

Madigan says Democrats have already implemented several of the recommendations and electing more women remains a priority.

Tim Schneider is state Republican Party chairman. He says harassment is never tolerated in the GOP and says, "We are glad this important issue is getting the attention it deserves."