Amnesty Int'l: Firm at Qatar 2022 World Cup not paying wages

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/25/2018 10:49 PM
  • FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, a taxi passes by a building with an image of emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar. Amnesty International is accusing a contractor involved in building a stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup of not paying its workers. The rights group released a report Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, that alleges engineering firm Mercury MENA owes thousands of dollars of wages to workers from countries where most live on less than $2 a day.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Amnesty International is accusing a contractor involved in building a stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup of not paying its workers.

The rights group released a report Wednesday that alleges engineering firm Mercury MENA owes thousands of dollars of wages to workers from countries where most live on less than $2 a day.

The workers from India, Nepal and the Philippines worked on marque projects for the upcoming World Cup, including Qatar's Lusail Stadium, which will host the opening and closing matches of the tournament.

Qatar's Labor Ministry in a statement said, "while Mercury MENA no longer operates in Qatar, legal matters will continue and we will conduct a full investigation." Mercury MENA did not respond to a request for comment.

