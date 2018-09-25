 
Illinois

College president apologizes for drinking from beer bong

 
Updated 9/25/2018 10:35 AM
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The president of Southeast Missouri State University is apologizing after he was captured on video drinking from a beer bong at a tailgate party.


The Southeast Missourian reports that president Carlos Vargas-Aburto said in an email that it was a "poor decision" to accept the drink before Southeast's Sept. 15 football game at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. Video of students cheering and filming as he chugged from the funnel was posted to Twitter .

Beer bongs are normally associated with excessive or binge drinking, which Vargas-Aburto says he doesn't condone. He says he's "not proud of" his actions and described what he did as "not flattering."

Board of Regents president Donald LaFerla said in a statement that what happened was a "lapse in judgment" but that it doesn't define Vargas-Aburto.

