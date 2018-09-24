Assistant coach collecting shoes, socks for children in Cuba

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An assistant coach for women's basketball at Tennessee State University is working to send shoes to children in Cuba.

Ronnie Enoch went to Cuba on a mission trip last month and ran youth basketball camps with other coaches. Enoch says it was heartbreaking to see children without shoes or socks, so he asked friends to help him send 100 pairs to Cuba next month.

The school says there was an immediate outpouring of support. Profeet in Burlington, North Carolina, donated 100 pairs of socks, and The Delta foundation donated 20 basketballs. Coaches and other professionals have contributed shoes and T-shirts.

Enoch says he needs 45 more pairs of tennis shoes to get to 100. Donations can be made before Oct. 5 at the women's basketball offices in the Gentry Center.