Bouchard loses in 1st round of Tashkent Open

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan -- Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the first round of the Tashkent Open on Monday, continuing another difficult season for the former Wimbledon finalist.

Bouchard lost to 2015 Tashkent champion Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-3 despite being a break up early in the second set.

Hibino will next face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who beat Dejana Radanovic 6-3, 6-0.

Also, Stefanie Voegele lost to 17-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, and fifth-seeded Tatjana Maria defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-1, 6-2.

