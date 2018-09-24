The Latest: Bad back could sideline Wizards' Dwight Howard

hello

FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, LeBron James speaks at the opening ceremony for the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio. The NBA offseason is over. Media day - the day where most of the league's 30 teams will have players and coaches answer questions about how they spent their summer vacation and discuss other more-pertinent matters - is Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, around the league. James will draw much attention as he speaks in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade arrives for a news conference during media day at the NBA basketball team's practice facility, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Miami. This will be Wade's 16th and final season in the NBA. Associated Press

The Latest on NBA media day from around the league on Monday (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

New Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard could miss the start of training camp with a bad back.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Monday at the team's media day that Howard's back is sore and his status is considered day-to-day.

Brooks says "we'll see how he feels" on Tuesday, the first day of camp.

The coached that the Wizards are "not going to rush him."

___

11:35 a.m.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra predicts that most Heat players won't sleep well on Monday night, because they know what's coming in the first day of practice on Tuesday.

Dwyane Wade said Monday at the Heat's media day that he'll sleep just fine.

The three-time NBA champion who's entering his 16th and final season says he's actually excited to get going, simply because he knows these are the first steps in what he's calling "the last dance" of his career.

Wade says that he's "trying to enjoy this, the first of the last, whatever it is, the last of the first, I don't know, the last of the lasts. I'm just trying to enjoy it. There's nothing that they can do to me this year that I haven't seen or been a part of or done."

___

2:35 a.m.

The NBA offseason is over.

Media day - the day where most of the league's 30 teams will have players and coaches answer questions about how they spent their summer vacation and discuss other more-pertinent matters - is Monday around the league. Dallas and Philadelphia got their media-day responsibilities out of the way late last week, because they are off to China for preseason games soon.

The other 28 teams will have availabilities throughout the day.

Golden State will be asked about the quest to win a third straight title. Minnesota will be talking about Karl-Anthony Towns' new super-max $190 million deal and Jimmy Butler's trade demand. LeBron James will draw much attention as he speaks in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey. And in Miami, Dwyane Wade will hold the final media-day news conference of his career.

The 28 teams with media days Monday all open training camp Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports