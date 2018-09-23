The Cubs close in on series win over the White Sox

Chicago Cubs (90-64, first in NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-93, fourth in AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (12-11, 3.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 154 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-6, 3.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Either the Cubs or the White Sox will take home a series victory with a win. The White Sox are 9-9 in games started by Rodon. The White Sox's lineup has 179 home runs this season, led by Daniel Palka's mark of 27. The Cubs head into the matchup with a two and a half-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central. The Cubs have a collective on-base percentage of .334, led by Ben Zobrist's mark of .385. In Saturday's game, the Cubs defeated the White Sox 8-3. Jon Lester got the win for Cubs, his 17th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez is batting .293 with a .320 on-base percentage and .569 slugging percentage in 151 games this season for the Cubs. Daniel Murphy has eight hits and two home runs over his past 10 games for the Cubs. Tim Anderson has 76 runs and 63 RBIs for the White Sox this year. Yoan Moncada has 14 hits and is batting .341 over his past 10 games for the White Sox.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.54 ERA. White Sox: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by four runs.

CUBS INJURIES: The Cubs transferred RHP Brandon Morrow to the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.