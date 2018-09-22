 
Huddersfield remains winless after losing 3-1 at Leicester

 
Updated 9/22/2018 11:05 AM
  • Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho, right, scores his side's first goal of the game against Huddersfield Town during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

  • Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, left, and Huddersfield Town's Chris Lowe during their English Premier League soccer match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Saturday Sept. 22, 2018. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

LEICESTER, England -- Huddersfield dropped to the bottom of the English Premier League standings after squandering an early lead to lose 3-1 at Leicester on Saturday.

The visitors are yet to win any of their six league games so far - they have drawn two and lost four - and look set for a tough season after just about staying up in their first year back in the top flight.

Mattias Jorgensen put Huddersfield ahead at King Power Stadium in the fifth minute but Leicester was level in the 19th through Kelechi Iheanacho.

James Maddison curled in a brilliant free kick in the 66th before Jamie Vardy sealed victory with a goal on the breakaway in the 75th.

Leicester climbed into the top half of the standings with the win.

