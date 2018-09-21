Man sent to hospital after parachute catches on powerline

LONGMONT, Colo. -- An Illinois man skydiving in northern Colorado was sent to a hospital after his parachute became entangled on a powerline.

The Daily Times-Call reports rescuers found the 29-year-old man conscious and breathing Thursday morning after he landed on the lines near Longmont's Vance Brand Airport. He was taken to the hospital for a possible back injury.

Boulder County Sheriff's Cmdr. Mike Wagner says the power line blew a fuse when the parachute made contact, causing a brief power outage for nearby residents.

Wagner says the man is an experienced skydiver and is licensed to jump alone. He veered off course at some point during his jump.

Authorities did not identify the man.

