Davidson's 11th-inning single sends Sox past Indians 5-4

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor is unable to catch a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. Sanchez ended up with a single. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Omar Narvaez (38) is greeted by Matt Davidson after his solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson, left, and Yolmer Sanchez celebrate the team's 5-4 win against the Cleveland Indians in a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Matt Davidson connects with a pitch for an RBI single against the Cleveland Indians during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. Chicago won 5-4. Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- Matt Davidson hit a run-scoring single with two out in the 11th inning to lift the White Sox to a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night, Chicago's first victory at Progressive Field this season.

The White Sox were outscored 58-19 in dropping their first eight games in Cleveland, including a 4-1 loss on Wednesday when Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam in the ninth.

Yolmer Sanchez doubled off Adam Cimber (0-3) to start the 11th and moved to third on a groundout. After Avisail Garcia was intentionally walked, Ryan Cordell struck out before Davidson singled to right.

Hector Santiago (6-3) pitched three scoreless innings. Eric Haase was hit by a pitch to start the 11th, but Santiago retired Fransico Lindor on a fly ball, struck out Michael Brantley and got Jose Ramirez on a groundout to end the game.

Kipnis batted with runners on first and second and two outs in the 10th. He sent a grounder to the right side, but the ball struck Brandon Barnes, who was on first base, ending the inning. Kipnis was credited with a single.

Cleveland tied the game with two runs in the eighth on a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk. Lindor and Brantley, who hit back-to-back homers in the third, started the rally.

Lindor tripled off Aaron Bummer and scored on a head-first slide when the pitch in the dirt skipped away from catcher Omar Narvaez.

A single by Brantley and two walks loaded the bases with one out. Juan Minaya, the fourth reliever of the inning, struck out Yandy Diaz, but walked Melky Cabrera, tying the game. Kipnis popped out.

Chicago starter James Shields allowed two runs in six innings. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first and got out of the third and sixth with double plays.

Narvaez hit a solo homer in the third while Moncada had a two-run double in the second. Garcia's RBI single gave Chicago a first-inning lead.

Josh Tomlin allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings. The right-hander began the season in Cleveland's rotation, but was moved to the bullpen in May. His only win came on Sept. 8 against Toronto when he retired one batter in a relief appearance.

Tomlin has started twice in the last week. Indians manager Terry Francona has juggled his rotation to get Corey Kluber and Carlos Carrasco in line to pitch the first two games of the Division Series that begins Oct. 5.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 1B Jose Abreu (infection in right thigh) was in uniform after being released from the hospital Wednesday. Manager Rick Renteria said it's a longshot that Abreu will play this weekend against the Cubs.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Reynaldo Lopez (6-9. 4.05 ERA) will pitch the opener against the Cubs. He's 2-0 with six no-decisions in his last 10 starts.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (12-6, 2,22 ERA) will make his first start since Aug. 11 when he was struck with a line drive and broke his right leg. He's expected to pitch two innings against Boston.