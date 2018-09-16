2 US basketball players stabbed in Romania; 1 seriously hurt
Updated 9/16/2018 9:11 AM
BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romanian authorities say two U.S. basketball players have been stabbed in a club in eastern Romania and one is in a serious condition.
Police said Darrell Bowie, 24, and Joseph McClain, 25, who play for local club ACS Cuza Braila were attacked Saturday night in the city after a fight broke out with locals. McClain sustained stab wounds to his chest and stomach and Bowie suffered a perforated lung.
He was transported by helicopter on Sunday to the Emergency Hospital in the capital, Bucharest.
Police spokeswoman Laura Dan said prosecutors were investigating.
