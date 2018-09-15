 
Teenager scores with last kick of game on debut for Atletico

 
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/15/2018 10:01 AM
BARCELONA, Spain -- Teenager Borja Garces enjoyed a promising debut for Atletico Madrid on Saturday, scoring on the final kick of the match to salvage a 1-1 draw at home with Eibar.

Garces drilled a right-footed shot inside the post to finally beat Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, who had made several saves to deny strikers Diego Costa and Antoine Griezmann.

"It was a bittersweet debut, you can say, since we didn't get the win," said the 19-year-old Garces, who went on as a substitute in the 71st minute.

The draw left Atletico with just one win in four rounds of the Spanish league.

Sergi Enrich had put Eibar ahead only in the 87th when he scrambled a cross in that goalkeeper Jan Oblak and Diego Godin failed to clear.

