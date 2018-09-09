Tiffany Haddish wins Emmy for 'Saturday Night Live'

LOS ANGELES -- Tiffany Haddish is continuing her hot streak, winning an Emmy Award in her first try.

Haddish was honored as best guest actress in a comedy series for hosting "Saturday Night Live."

The award was announced at Saturday's creative arts Emmys, a precursor to the Sept. 17 main ceremony airing on NBC.

Since her breakout performance in the movie "Girls Trip," Haddish has been an Oscar presenter and MTV Movie & TV Awards host. She co-stars in the sitcom "The Last O.G."

The award for best guest comedy actor went to Katt Williams for "Atlanta." Neither Williams or Haddish were in attendance.

Ron Cephas Jones of "This Is Us" and Samira Wiley of "The Handmaid's Tale" accepted guest acting honors in the drama series categories.

The "Star Trek" television franchise received the Governors Award. William Shatner, star of the original 1960s series, and Sonequa Martin-Green of 2018's "Star Trek: Discovery" accepted the award, along with other actors with "Star Trek" credentials including Walter Koenig, Jeri Ryan and Levar Burton.

An edited version of the two-part creative arts ceremony, held Saturday and Sunday, will be telecast on FXX at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 15.

Among other awards presented Saturday:

-Character voice-over performance: Alex Borstein, "Family Guy."

- Animated program: "Rick and Morty."

- Short-form animated program: "Robot Chicken."

- Short-form comedy or drama series: "James Corden's Next James Corden."

- Actor in a short-form comedy or drama series: James Corden.

- Actress in a short-form comedy or drama series: Christina Pickles, "Break A Hip."

- Television movie: "USS Callister (Black Mirror)."

- Commercial: "The Talk," P&G.

- Music composition for a series (original dramatic score): Ramin Djawadi, "Game of Thrones: The Dragon and the Wolf."

- Music composition for a limited series, movie or special (original dramatic score): Cyrille Aufort, "March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step."

