 
Illinois

Portion of Interstate 74 named in memory of state trooper

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/8/2018 9:06 AM
hello

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A portion of Interstate 74 has been renamed in memory of an Illinois State Police officer killed in a car crash.

Trooper Ryan Albin was traveling with canine partner Biko on I-74 near Farmer City when his squad car collided with a box truck on June 28, 2017. The vehicles were entering a construction zone.

Gov. Bruce Rauner dedicated a five-mile stretch of the highway near there this week.

Albin joined the state police in 2006 as a canine officer. He was known for significant seizures of drugs, weapons and illegal cigarettes.

Albin's parents are Robert and Rebecca Albin. They said in a statement that their son was privileged to serve as a trooper and canine officer. They thanked Republican Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet (muh-HAH'-meht) for sponsoring the dedication.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 