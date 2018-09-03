Spain's Baena to join Melbourne Victory in A-League
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Spanish midfielder Raul Baena will join Japan's Keisuka Honda and Sweden's Ola Toivonen at the Melbourne Victory to complete their overseas recruitment for the 2018-2019 A-League season.
The Victory Monday announced the signing of 29-year-old Baena on a one-year deal from second tier Spanish club Granada.
Baena previously compiled more than 150 appearances for top flight Espanyol under current Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, and for Rayo Vallecano.
Recently-arrived assistant coach Carlos Perez Salvachua was instrumental in the signing of Baena, who spent four years in Barcelona's youth program.
Head coach Kevin Muscat said Baena is a "well-rounded midfielder who also has great leadership qualities."
