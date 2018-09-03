Pay dispute hits Danish national soccer team
COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A pay dispute in Denmark has left the national soccer team without a coach and possibly without some of its best players.
The players had offered, via their union, to extend their present contract by one month, but the Danish federation rejected the offer.
Denmark coach Age Hareide has reportedly returned to his native Norway and his deputy, Jon Dahl Tomasson, could also be sidelined ahead of upcoming matches against Slovakia and Wales.
Last year, Denmark's women's team signed a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the federation, ending a dispute that saw the cancellation of a World Cup qualifier.
