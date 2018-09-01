Man dies after being pulled from Chicago harbor
Updated 9/1/2018 11:19 AM
CHICAGO -- Authorities say a man has died after falling or jumping into a Chicago harbor.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Curtis Hudson says divers pulled the 30-year-old man from 59th Street Harbor in Jackson Park on the South Side Friday night.
Police spokesman Officer Ronald Westbrooks says someone tried to throw the man a life ring, but he didn't take it and instead began swimming toward a dock he had been standing on before entering the water
Hudson says paramedics began CPR on the man and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
His name hasn't been released.
