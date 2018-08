Milan to play Luxembourg newcomer in Europa League group

MONACO -- Seven-time European champion AC Milan will play Luxembourg newcomer Dudelange in the group stage of the Europa League.

Milan, which won a Court of Arbitration for Sport appeal to overturn expulsion for breaking financial rules, will also face Olympiakos and Real Betis.

Also, Arsenal was drawn into a group with Sporting Lisbon, Qarabag and Vorskla Poltava, while Chelsea will play PAOK Thessaloniki, BATE Borisov and Vidi, and Sevilla got Krasnodar, Standard Liege and Akhisar Belediyespor.

Salzburg and Leipzig, which share close ties with energy drink Red Bull, were drawn together in a group with Celtic and Rosenborg.

Marseille, last season's runner-up, will face Lazio, Eintracht Frankfurt and Apollon Limassol.

The final will be played on May 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

