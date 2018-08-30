Greek minister says filmmaker Costa Gavras has died at 85
Updated 8/30/2018 8:13 AM
ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's culture minister says Greek-French film director Costa Gavras has died in Paris at the age of 85.
Culture Minister Mysini Zorba announced the filmmaker's death in a post on Twitter, noting that Gavras died in France.
Gavras often tackled political issues in his films. He was best known for "Z," a 1969 film which was critical of the Greek dictatorship that ruled the country between 1967 and 1974.
