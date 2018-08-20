Central Illinois man sentenced in synthetic drugs case
Updated 8/20/2018 9:51 PM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A federal judge has sentenced a central Illinois man to five years in prison for possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, known as Spice and K2.
The U.S. attorney's office says the judge in Springfield sentenced 37-year-old Noman Hizam on Monday. He pleaded guilty in March.
K2 and Spice are two names for chemicals that mimic the effects of THC, the main active ingredient of marijuana. They are sometimes marketed under the guise "potpourri."
Prosecutors say the Harristown man and former Decatur business owner admitted he was the intended recipient of a 2014 shipment from New York of multiple kilograms of the synthetic drug.
Hizam's case is part of an ongoing task force investigation in central Illinois.
