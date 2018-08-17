 
Real Madrid reports Inter Milan to FIFA over Modric pursuit

 
Updated 8/17/2018 8:51 AM
  • Real Madrid's Luka Modric takes off his medal after the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

  • Real Madrid's Luka Modric, left, and Atletico's Diego Costa challenge for the ball during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Lillekula stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

  • Real Madrid's Luka Modric, right, challenges Atletico's Juanfran, left, during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

ZURICH -- Real Madrid has reported Inter Milan to FIFA over the Italian club's pursuit of midfielder Luka Modric.

FIFA says it has received a complaint from Madrid ahead of the Serie A transfer window closing later Friday.

The 32-year-old Modric came on as a second-half substitute Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup, which Madrid lost to Atletico Madrid 4-2 in extra time.

It was Modric's first competitive game since the World Cup final, which Croatia lost to France in July.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

