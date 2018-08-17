Real Madrid reports Inter Milan to FIFA over Modric pursuit
ZURICH -- Real Madrid has reported Inter Milan to FIFA over the Italian club's pursuit of midfielder Luka Modric.
FIFA says it has received a complaint from Madrid ahead of the Serie A transfer window closing later Friday.
The 32-year-old Modric came on as a second-half substitute Wednesday in the UEFA Super Cup, which Madrid lost to Atletico Madrid 4-2 in extra time.
It was Modric's first competitive game since the World Cup final, which Croatia lost to France in July.
