Grains mixed, livestock higher

Wheat for Sept. gained 18.25 cents at 5.6050 a bushel; Sept. corn was down 1 cent at 3.6425 a bushel; Sept. oats rose 5 cents at $2.5875 bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 4 cents at $8.8150 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Aug. live cattle was up 1.10 cents at $1.0942 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .68 cents at 1.5095 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs gained 3.13 cents at $.5860 a pound.