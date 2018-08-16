 
PSG signs defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke

 
Associated Press
 
 
PARIS -- French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed defender Thilo Kehrer from German club Schalke on a five-year contract.

PSG gave no financial details but Kehrer reportedly cost 37 million euros ($42 million).

The 21-year-old German helped Schalke finish second in the Bundesliga last season. He also helped Germany's under-21 team win last year's European Championship.

Kehrer is seen as an eventual replacement for 33-year-old central defender Thiago Silva, who has been with PSG since 2012.

He will be working under German coach Thomas Tuchel, who is bringing more young players into the team.

Kehrer says "I am going to meet some extraordinary teammates and work with a coach that has done a great job in Germany in recent years."

