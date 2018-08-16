Memphis Grizzlies sign guard Markel Crawford

hello

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Markel Crawford and added him to their training-camp roster.

Crawford, a 23-year-old Memphis native, played seven games for the Grizzlies' NBA Summer League 2018 team in Las Vegas. He averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 18.4 minutes in those games while shooting 45.8 percent from 3-point range.

He also played three games in the 2018 Utah Jazz Summer League and averaged 5.7 points and 12.8 minutes.

Crawford, who is 6-foot-4, went unselected in the 2018 draft after averaging 9.2 points, 4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Mississippi. He transferred from Memphis to Ole Miss for his final season of eligibility.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports