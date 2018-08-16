 
Bike share contract nearly finalized for Champaign-Urbana

 
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/16/2018 10:23 AM
URBANA, Ill. -- Agreements are almost finalized for Champaign-Urbana's first dockless-bike-share service.

Lily Wilcock is the active transportation coordinator at the University of Illinois. She tells The News Gazette that the VeoRide company has given her serial numbers for 500 bicycles, which is the largest fleet size that's allowed.

Wilcock says the goal is to have them out around the start of the semester.

Each bike features a GPS, a self-locking mechanism on the back wheel and can be accessed with a phone app. VeoRide charges 50 cents for 15 minutes. Riders are charged through the app.

Dockless bike sharing became permitted after the university, Champaign and Urbana solidified an intergovernmental agreement earlier this year.

