Salah helps Liverpool open season with 4-0 win vs West Ham
Updated 8/12/2018 10:10 AM
LIVERPOOL, England -- Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on its way to a 4-0 victory over West Ham in an assertive start to the Premier League season by Juergen Klopp's side.
The Egypt forward scored 44 times in his first season at Liverpool and took only 19 minutes to get off the mark at Anfield.
Sadio Mane netted in first-half stoppage time and eight minutes after the break. Daniel Sturridge converted his first touch after coming on as a late substitute.
