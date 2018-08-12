 
Pro Sports

Salah helps Liverpool open season with 4-0 win vs West Ham

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/12/2018 10:10 AM
  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Sunday Aug. 12, 2018. (David Davies/PA via AP)

  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Sunday Aug. 12, 2018. (David Davies/PA via AP)

  • Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, James Milner, centre, and Trent Alexander-Arnold discuss a free-kick during the Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Sunday Aug. 12, 2018. (David Davies/PA via AP)

LIVERPOOL, England -- Mohamed Salah set Liverpool on its way to a 4-0 victory over West Ham in an assertive start to the Premier League season by Juergen Klopp's side.

The Egypt forward scored 44 times in his first season at Liverpool and took only 19 minutes to get off the mark at Anfield.

Sadio Mane netted in first-half stoppage time and eight minutes after the break. Daniel Sturridge converted his first touch after coming on as a late substitute.

