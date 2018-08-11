Shelters pitch in to help 91 dogs found in Illinois home

BENTON, Ill. -- Animal shelters across Illinois are pitching in to care for 91 dogs found in a home authorities describe as having "deplorable" conditions.



The Southern Illinoisan reports Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Animal Control discovered the dogs after responding to a complaint of cruel treatment of animals at a home in the southern Illinois community of Macedonia. Animal Control Officer Paris Dunk says some dogs were emaciated or blind. Officers believe the animals never left the home.

Dunk said the Franklin County animal shelter in Benton only has 16 kennels. He says other animal rescue groups began reaching out almost immediately after learning of Monday's discovery. Groups from Jacksonville, DuQuoin and Pekin have taken some of the dogs.

A woman and her two adult sons were charged with animal cruelty.

