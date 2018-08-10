 
Congo's latest outbreak more challenging than ever, WHO says

 
Associated Press
Updated 8/10/2018 9:52 AM
BENI, Congo -- The World Health Organization's director-general says instability, high population density and large displacement in Congo's east mean the response to the nation's tenth Ebola virus outbreak must be stronger than ever before.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke in Beni city, where an Ebola response center has been established. He joined Congo's health minister, Dr. Oly Ilunga Kalenga, in overseeing vaccinations that began this week.

On Saturday they will visit Mangina village, where the outbreak was declared Aug. 1.

The Ministry of Health says 44 cases have been reported, with 17 of them confirmed as Ebola, including 10 deaths.

WHO says more than 3,000 doses of the Ebola vaccine are available in Congo.

The country's east is home to dozens of rebel groups fighting for control over the mineral-rich region.

