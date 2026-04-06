‘Can’t have this happening again’: Arlington Heights mayor fines seven businesses for underage alcohol sales

Christopher Placek/cplacek@dailyherald.com Red Rooster Liquors, 1628 W. Northwest Highway, was among seven Arlington Heights businesses cited and fined Monday for selling alcohol to minors during the police department’s annual undercover compliance check.

Arlington Heights Mayor Jim Tinaglia on Monday levied fines ranging from $500 up to $5,000 — and the possibility of a license suspension — on seven businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors.

Tinaglia, elected a little more than a year ago, presided over his first liquor license violation hearing as the local liquor commissioner Monday afternoon at village hall.

The seven businesses that were caught in the police department’s annual sting — in which an undercover, underage informant is sent in to try to buy booze — were Chez Hotel, CoCo & Blu, Crazy Quesadilla Mexican Restaurant, Golf VX, Jimmy D’s District, Palm Court Restaurant and Red Rooster Liquors.

It marked the fourth violation for Red Rooster, second violations for CoCo & Blu and Crazy Quesadilla, and first for all the rest.

Red Rooster, at 1628 N. Northwest Highway, was cited for underage sales in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Tinaglia gave owner Biran Patel the choice of closing the liquor store’s doors for 10 days, paying a fine of $500 per day — up to a maximum of $5,000 — or a combination of the two penalties.

“We have 114 licenses here that sell liquor every day. Some are carryout packaged liquor. Some are bartenders and waitresses. Even hair salons that have a liquor license and you have a glass of wine when you’re getting your hair cut. But everybody has to check IDs — everybody, every time,” Tinaglia said. “We take this really, really seriously because we don’t want minors getting served in town, period.”

Arlington Heights Mayor Jim Tinaglia

“I don’t want you out of business,” Tinaglia told Patel, “but at the same time, I can’t have this happening again.”

The cashier behind the counter on Nov. 28, 2025 — and in the 2012 violation — was Patel’s father. He said his dad, now 77, works part-time, and has become forgetful.

Patel said his customers are mostly regulars, and that any new face in the store should be noticeable. He said store clerks do check for identification, but on the day of the violation, everything happened “so quick,” he said.

“I will try really hard,” said Patel, adding that he’s already had a talk with his dad. “I will make sure that this won’t happen again.”

The second-time offenders were each fined $750, and the others fined $500.

In addition to the fines, the businesses are on the hook for still-to-be-determined court reporter’s and attorney’s fees, and a $75 administrative fee. The employees who sold alcohol — often, a bottle of beer — to the underage teens were also fined $100 during separate administrative hearings at village hall in January and February.

The police department’s annual compliance check of all liquor license holders in town took place last November and December.