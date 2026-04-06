‘Kids love being in his class’: Middle school teacher blends hands-on instruction with real-world experience
His dad taught at Wheeling and Waukegan high schools, and with several teachers in the family, Bryan Henley wanted to try something different. At first.
From home in Lake County to Pittsburg State University in Kansas for a degree in family and consumer science to Florida for a job in marketing and social media, teaching didn't appear to be in the cards.
“Somehow, teaching found me,” says Henley, who has been a student favorite for his hands-on, future-focused courses at Palombi Middle School in Lake Villa the past four years.
During that time he has made what colleagues describe as an extraordinary impact on students and staff through his dedication, innovation and leadership, and was named Lake County Educator of the Year in 2025.
While in Florida, Henley’s wife, Lacey, was teaching elementary school and “was enjoying every moment,” he said. Inspired, Henley obtained certifications for a career change.
After teaching business education to middle-schoolers, Henley's passion accelerated on returning to Illinois after six years in Florida.
Lacey got a job at Round Lake Middle School as Henley pondered his next move.
“I did see how much joy she was having,” says Henley. He applied for an opening at the Lake Villa District 41 school and has taken the position by storm within and beyond the classroom.
Henley teaches a variety of courses, including graphic design, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and robotics, and has expanded exploratory course offerings.
Students can take two periods a day of exploratory classes, which include STEM, band, choir, general music, art and Spanish.
“Kids love being in his class,” says Palombi Principal Angela Sisi.
That's evident on a recent weekday during a robotics class using Lego Spike Education to build cars/BattleBots students create and test. BattleBots are remotely controlled using a combination of light and distance sensors, a light matrix and basic motor.
“I had this class last year; I think he's a great teacher,” said eighth grader Fiona Orutar.
Tasks span several classes, with today's mission to install a mechanism to protect the power source.
“Remember, the focus is the actual weapons mechanism, not the car,” he advises.
Henley says the course begins by giving students exposure to computer coding.
“Then, we throw projects at them. It's usually from a list, but sometimes I gauge their interests,” he said. “The Lego part is what they signed up for.”
Sisi said Henley integrates hands-on learning and real-world applications into his curriculum that pushes the boundaries of traditional education.
By blending academic instruction with tangible, real-world problem solving, she said, Henley ensures students are not only learning but also applying their knowledge in meaningful ways.
“He’s constantly looking at ways to add to what the kids are doing so it’s more real life,” Sisi said.
For example, he established a laptop repair class where students gain technical expertise while providing Chromebook maintenance services for the district.
“We bought the supplies and Bryan taught the kids to do that,” Sisi said. “It helped the students and it helped us.”
Henley is also committed beyond the classroom, coaching Palombi’s basketball and volleyball teams and fostering teamwork, leadership and other qualities.
He also is working on logistics and gauging interest in an esports program at Palombi. Equipment can be costly, so Henley and others are looking for ways to create an opportunity to benefit students without it being too expensive.
“Bryan Henley exemplifies the spirit of innovation, dedication and empowerment that every school strives to cultivate,” reads the nomination for Educator of the Year.
He also was noted for creating an environment where young learners feel inspired to push boundaries and explore their passions.
“I’m extremely happy,” Henley says.
More equipment, including 3D printers and pens and Raspberry Pi 5 sing board computers, have been ordered for next year.
“I’m excited to let the students get their hands on them,” he said.
Curriculum vitae: Bryan Henley
School: Peter J. Palombi Middle School
Position: Seventh and eighth grade graphic design/STEM/robotics teacher and eighth grade boys volleyball head coach
Education: Bachelor of science in family and consumer science from Pittsburg State University, Kansas
Work Experience: Business education teacher, Oslo Middle School (FL), girls volleyball and basketball head coach
Awards: 2025 Lake County Educator of the Year, 2025 District 41 Teacher of the Year
Tips from a top teacher
1. Establish relationships — Establishing your line of communication can have great influence on how your students view you as a teacher. Going beyond the classroom and getting to know them as a person; even if it’s just the little things such as knowing their favorite candy or that they play on a travel hockey team.
2. When creating assignments, keep in mind there are multiple ways to reach our goal. Allow students creative freedom to explore and create solutions. It often leads to the classroom being student led.
3. Relevancy in the classroom will keep things interesting and engaging for students. Take the time to find out what the students are currently learning about and find a way to mix your two subjects. For example, students may be learning about the Washington Monument. To have a real-life connection, you could utilize applications like Minecraft Education and allow them to rebuild the monument themselves.
4. Take joy in what you do. Everyday will not be perfect, but there are always bright spots. Use these moments to help you grow with your students and professionally.