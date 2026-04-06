‘Kids love being in his class’: Middle school teacher blends hands-on instruction with real-world experience

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Bryan Henley works with eighth-grade students during a robotics class at Palombi Middle School in Lake Villa. The 2025 Lake County Educator of the Year is known for his passion and innovation.

His dad taught at Wheeling and Waukegan high schools, and with several teachers in the family, Bryan Henley wanted to try something different. At first.

From home in Lake County to Pittsburg State University in Kansas for a degree in family and consumer science to Florida for a job in marketing and social media, teaching didn't appear to be in the cards.

“Somehow, teaching found me,” says Henley, who has been a student favorite for his hands-on, future-focused courses at Palombi Middle School in Lake Villa the past four years.

During that time he has made what colleagues describe as an extraordinary impact on students and staff through his dedication, innovation and leadership, and was named Lake County Educator of the Year in 2025.

While in Florida, Henley’s wife, Lacey, was teaching elementary school and “was enjoying every moment,” he said. Inspired, Henley obtained certifications for a career change.

After teaching business education to middle-schoolers, Henley's passion accelerated on returning to Illinois after six years in Florida.

Lacey got a job at Round Lake Middle School as Henley pondered his next move.

“I did see how much joy she was having,” says Henley. He applied for an opening at the Lake Villa District 41 school and has taken the position by storm within and beyond the classroom.

Henley teaches a variety of courses, including graphic design, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and robotics, and has expanded exploratory course offerings.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Bryan Henley works with eighth-grade students during a robotics class at Palombi Middle School in Lake Villa.

Students can take two periods a day of exploratory classes, which include STEM, band, choir, general music, art and Spanish.

“Kids love being in his class,” says Palombi Principal Angela Sisi.

That's evident on a recent weekday during a robotics class using Lego Spike Education to build cars/BattleBots students create and test. BattleBots are remotely controlled using a combination of light and distance sensors, a light matrix and basic motor.

“I had this class last year; I think he's a great teacher,” said eighth grader Fiona Orutar.

Tasks span several classes, with today's mission to install a mechanism to protect the power source.

“Remember, the focus is the actual weapons mechanism, not the car,” he advises.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Bryan Henley is known for teaching a variety of hands-on courses, including this Lego robotics class at the Palombi Middle School in Lake Villa.

Henley says the course begins by giving students exposure to computer coding.

“Then, we throw projects at them. It's usually from a list, but sometimes I gauge their interests,” he said. “The Lego part is what they signed up for.”

Sisi said Henley integrates hands-on learning and real-world applications into his curriculum that pushes the boundaries of traditional education.

By blending academic instruction with tangible, real-world problem solving, she said, Henley ensures students are not only learning but also applying their knowledge in meaningful ways.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Bryan Henley checks with students during a Lego robotics class at Palombi Middle School in Lake Villa.

“He’s constantly looking at ways to add to what the kids are doing so it’s more real life,” Sisi said.

For example, he established a laptop repair class where students gain technical expertise while providing Chromebook maintenance services for the district.

“We bought the supplies and Bryan taught the kids to do that,” Sisi said. “It helped the students and it helped us.”

Henley is also committed beyond the classroom, coaching Palombi’s basketball and volleyball teams and fostering teamwork, leadership and other qualities.

He also is working on logistics and gauging interest in an esports program at Palombi. Equipment can be costly, so Henley and others are looking for ways to create an opportunity to benefit students without it being too expensive.

“Bryan Henley exemplifies the spirit of innovation, dedication and empowerment that every school strives to cultivate,” reads the nomination for Educator of the Year.

He also was noted for creating an environment where young learners feel inspired to push boundaries and explore their passions.

“I’m extremely happy,” Henley says.

More equipment, including 3D printers and pens and Raspberry Pi 5 sing board computers, have been ordered for next year.

“I’m excited to let the students get their hands on them,” he said.

Curriculum vitae: Bryan Henley School: Peter J. Palombi Middle School Position: Seventh and eighth grade graphic design/STEM/robotics teacher and eighth grade boys volleyball head coach Education: Bachelor of science in family and consumer science from Pittsburg State University, Kansas Work Experience: Business education teacher, Oslo Middle School (FL), girls volleyball and basketball head coach Awards: 2025 Lake County Educator of the Year, 2025 District 41 Teacher of the Year