Buffalo Grove looks ahead to 2050 in its comprehensive plan draft

Buffalo Grove’s Lake-Cook Corridor is at the center of the village’s 2050 vision in the draft of its new comprehensive plan. Courtesy of the Village of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove trustees will examine a draft of the village’s new comprehensive plan Monday night.

The 2050 vision embraces walkability, open and green spaces, a mix of development and central gathering places, as well as aging-in-place and environmental sustainability.

More than 1,500 residents, businesses and stakeholders shaped the plan’s priorities.

A steering committee on Tuesday highlighted senior housing as a key concern. It also pointed out the need for long-term coordination with school districts and emphasized the strong partnership between the village and the park district.

The plan includes a 2024 Existing Conditions Report that projects population growth of roughly 27% by 2050, envisioning a community of 55,000 residents. The village continues to diversify, with notable growth in the Asian population.

The plan mentions the village is grappling with a 41% vacancy rate in its office market, but has roughly 3,000 manufacturing jobs, nearly half which are in advanced manufacturing.

In addition, the village offers about 9.89 acres of open space per 1,000 residents, supported by five watersheds, 162 acres of wetlands and 77 acres of flood plain. The village also has lower per‑capita carbon dioxide emissions compared to county and regional averages.

The 2050 vision targets the Dundee Road and Milwaukee Avenue corridors, among others, for redevelopment. It also contains recommendations in the areas of housing, transportation, accessibility and economic development.

Along Dundee Road, mention is made of redeveloping the former site of the Cambridge Commons shopping center.

The vision also calls for implementation of the Lake-Cook Corridor Plan.

Another goal is to preserve the village’s industrial corridor.

Monday’s presentation of the draft will kick off the public comment period. A series of workshops, a public hearing and other opportunities for the public to communicate with village staff will follow.

Staff will also distribute the draft to regional, county, transportation and other partner agencies for their review and feedback. Adoption is expected by summer.