2 charged with recklessly firing gun in Aurora

Two people are facing gun charges in connection with a report of gunshots being fired last week in Aurora.

Roque Parra-Salinas

Aurora police say that around 12:48 a.m. Thursday, March 26, the ShotSpotter detection system alerted them to gunshots in the 500 block of East Downer Place and the 100 block of North Union Street.

Vrian Cruz

Nobody was injured, and no property was damaged.

Police used license plate reading technology to identify a vehicle they believed was involved.

Around 30 minutes later, they found the vehicle and stopped it. Police say they saw a 9 mm handgun. A preliminary investigation indicates shell casings found at the shooting locations matched live ammunition found in the vehicle, according to police.

Roque Parra-Salinas, 31, of Aurora, was the driver, police say. He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, and aggravated driving under the influence.

Vrian Cruz, 27, of Aurora, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500.