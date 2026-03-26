Aurora man sentenced in connection with 2023 mass shooting in DuPage County

Anthony Mothershed

An Aurora man has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection with a 2023 mass shooting near Willowbrook.

Anthony Mothershed, 22, pleaded guilty in February to aggravated discharge of a weapon toward people or an occupied vehicle, according to DuPage County court records. He was sentenced on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 12:24 a.m. on June 18, 2023, during a Juneteenth celebration in the parking lot of a strip mall near Kingery Highway and Honeysuckle Rose Lane. Reginald Meadows, a 31-year-old father of two, was killed, and more than 20 others were injured.

Nobody has been charged specifically with killing Meadows or wounding the other victims.

Prosecutors said Mothershed was among a group of men who were near a beauty supply store when one of them, Frederick Turner of Chicago, became agitated.

Turner ran into the parking lot, began chasing a man and started firing a gun, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Mothershed fired a .45-caliber handgun at other people before fleeing.

Another man, Franshun Jordan of Villa Park, ran into an alcove. Then he started running through the parking lot and shooting in the direction of people who were fleeing on foot and in cars, authorities said.

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Turner is awaiting trial on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Jordan is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, and he is awaiting trial.

Mothershed must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He received credit for the 2½ years he has been in custody since his arrest in October 2023.