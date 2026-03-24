Buffalo Grove pushes decision date ahead on village hall/police station site

Buffalo Grove is on the verge of buying this site at 1100 W. Lake-Cook Road for its new village hall and police station. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove will need more time to review the property being considered for its new village hall and police headquarters, deferring public discussion until at least late April, officials said.

However, Village Manager Dane Bragg said, the village continues to make steady progress in its due diligence efforts.

The village board took the first step in December, when it approved a $6.25 million purchase agreement with Hamilton Partners, owner of the property at 1100 W. Lake-Cook Road. The 8.3-acre site contains a 96,731-square-foot office building built in the 1980s.

At the time, the village entered into a 90-day due diligence period to look at the property’s condition, environmental profile and long-term capital needs. Hamilton Partners has granted a 90-day extension.

“This extension ensures a thorough and complete review process,” Bragg said.

Once complete, the village board will receive a report identifying any potential risks and providing recommendations related to acquisition and future capital planning.

The earliest date for the board to meet on the matter is April 20. If additional time is needed, it would be considered at a future board meeting, Bragg said.

“This is a significant and long-term investment for the village, and it is critical that we take the time to get it right,” Bragg said. “The due diligence process is designed to ensure the property meets the village’s needs today and well into the future, and that any decision made is both strategic and fiscally responsible.”