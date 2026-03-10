Biss entered final weeks of 9th District race with the most campaign cash

Jake Griffin/jgriffin@dailyherald.com Of the 14 Democrats running for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District seat, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss entered the final weeks of the race with the most campaign cash for mailers and other important campaign expenses.

Biss’ campaign committee had $645,919 in its coffers as of late February, according to a financial report filed last week with the Federal Election Commission — more than any of the 13 other Democrats seeking the job, a Daily Herald analysis shows.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who’s held the seat since 1999, isn’t seeking reelection.

The pre-primary reports cover financial transactions made between Jan. 1 and Feb. 25. They can be viewed at fec.gov.

Biss has raised more than $2.5 million and spent about $1.9 million since the campaign began last year. Most of that spending — including more than $1.1 million on advertising — occurred in the first two months of 2026, records show.

The second-biggest bankroll for the final two weeks of the campaign belonged to Evanston economist Jeff Cohen, whose committee reported having $518,176 saved as of Feb. 25. Nearly all that money came from the candidate in a pair of loans totaling $500,000 last year. Cohen has done relatively little fundraising and also owes vendors $24,355, documents indicate.

While the Cohen campaign purchased digital ads in January, it hasn’t put any commercials on broadcast or cable TV.

Glenview state Sen. Laura Fine had $461,679 in her campaign war chest as of Feb. 25. She’s raised nearly $2.6 million and spent about $2.1 million since the campaign began.

Most of Team Fine’s spending occurred in January and February, when it purchased $1.3 million worth of media time for ads and nearly $124,000 on research and consulting, among other expenses, records show.

Chicago resident and former internet personality Kat Abughazaleh’s campaign had $382,621 in the bank for the last few weeks of the primary race. She’s raised nearly $3.4 million and spent nearly $3 million during the cycle so far, both more than any other congressional candidate in Illinois.

Abughazaleh was the first 9th District candidate to buy TV time, getting ads up in December. In the first two months of this year, her campaign spent $105,000 on TV ad time and nearly $439,000 on digital ads, records show.

As for the rest of the pack:

· State Rep. Hoan Huynh of Chicago reported having $372,813 on hand for the final push.

· Skokie school board member Bushra Amiwala had $184,668 left.

· Wilmette resident Phil Andrew reported having $173,075 left.

· State Sen. Mike Simmons of Chicago had $135,150 saved for the final weeks.

· Evanston resident Nick Pyati had $46,002 left.

· Wilmette resident Sam Polan reported having $44.082 for the final weeks.

· Evanston resident Bethany Johnson had $2,238.

· Chicagoan Justin Ford trailed with $341 for the rest of his campaign.

Two Democrats, Patricia A. Brown of Evanston and Mark A. Fredrickson of Chicago, have no financial reports on file with the FEC.

Of the four Republicans running for that party’s nomination in the 9th District, none has reported raising more than $25,000.

Stretching between Chicago’s North Shore and Crystal Lake, the 9th District includes parts of Cook, Lake and McHenry counties. Election Day is Tuesday, March 17.