One killed in fiery crash near Huntley

One person was killed after a vehicle hit a tree and caught fire Sunday morning near Huntley, fire officials said.

First responders from the Huntley Fire Protection District called to Brier Hill and Dietrich roads at 7:52 a.m. found the vehicle engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished blaze and found the occupant dead inside the vehicle, according to the fire district.

The age and gender of that occupant has not been determined.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.