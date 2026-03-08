advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

One killed in fiery crash near Huntley

Posted March 08, 2026 11:44 am
Steve Zalusky
 

One person was killed after a vehicle hit a tree and caught fire Sunday morning near Huntley, fire officials said.

First responders from the Huntley Fire Protection District called to Brier Hill and Dietrich roads at 7:52 a.m. found the vehicle engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Firefighters extinguished blaze and found the occupant dead inside the vehicle, according to the fire district.

The age and gender of that occupant has not been determined.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Article Categories
Communities Counties Fire Protection Districts Huntley Huntley FPD Kane County News
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2026 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company