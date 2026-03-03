District 203 details proposed staffing cuts; board will vote on March 16

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Naperville Unit District 203 is considering cuts to address a projected $12.4 million budget deficit.

A $12.4 million projected budget shortfall could mean cuts equivalent to 97 full-time positions in Naperville Unit District 203.

On Monday, officials presented plans that would involve cutting District 203’s teaching staff by 90 full-time positions and seven administrative spots. District officials noted the cuts may not result in one-to-one reductions, but will total the equivalent of the requested full-time spots in each category.

The staffing cuts reflect a 6.7% reduction in administrative positions and a 5.7% reduction in teaching staff, according to a board memo.

School board members are expected to vote on the proposal at their March 16 meeting.

The recommended cuts are expected to save the district $7.5 million, a district spokesperson said.

District officials have also identified about $4 million in other cuts, including building-level spending, that do not affect personnel levels, Superintendent Dan Bridges said.

Bridges said a significant portion of the proposed staffing reductions could be achieved through natural attrition as staff members retire or resign.

“We are doing our best to look at areas of attrition first,” Bridges said.

Naperville Unit Education Association President Ross Berkley said the union is working with the district to minimize the impact on staff.

While the cuts are prompted by a projected deficit, district officials noted enrollment has declined by about 875 students over the last 12 years.

“Addressing this misalignment is necessary to ensure long-term fiscal stability while continuing to meet student needs,” said Katie Matthews, the district’s assistant superintendent for elementary schools.

The district’s announcement of budget cuts for the 2026-27 school year comes months after the board approved a four-year agreement in September with the NUEA, which represents about 1,500 educators in the district. The agreement includes an average 19.67% salary increase for teachers over the life of the contract, according to officials.

Board member Melissa Kelley Black argued Monday that the district’s financial challenges did not crop up overnight and were fueled, in part, by the district’s spending on building projects.

“When enrollment shifts by a couple of hundred students, the answer cannot automatically be fewer staff while capital projects move forward,” Kelley Black said.

According to district policy, the school board can opt to spend down reserve funds on one-time expenses, such as building projects. The policy does not allow the district to use reserve funds to cover recurring operating expenses, such as salaries.