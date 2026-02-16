advertisement
Crystal Lake woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Hoffman Estates

Posted February 16, 2026 12:04 pm
Eric Peterson
 

Hoffman Estates police are continuing to investigate a single-vehicle crash Friday evening that killed a 25-year-old Crystal Lake woman.

The crash occurred at about 6:51 p.m. in the area of Barrington and Higgins roads, police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released by police or the Cook County medical examiner’s office, was transported to Ascension St. Alexius Medical Center where she died as a result of her injuries.

The woman was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.

