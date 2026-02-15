Boy injured in Aurora shooting early Sunday

Aurora police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday north of the city’s downtown that left a male juvenile injured.

Police said officers called to the 300 block of Sunset Avenue at about 2:17 a.m. found a boy who had been shot in the lower body.

Officers provided aid until paramedics could arrive. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Bureau responded are investigating the shooting.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting was targeted, and there is no suggestion of an ongoing threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information can call investigators at (630) 256-5500. Tips also can be submitted anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or via their website at www.p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.