Three suburban educators among 2026 Regional Teacher of the Year awardees

Three suburban educators are among 14 from throughout the state recognized Wednesday as Regional Teachers of the Year by the Illinois State Board of Education.

ISBE’s annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards spotlight educators whose dedication, innovation and leadership make a meaningful difference for students and school communities across Illinois, according to a news release.

The suburban honorees are:

• Seth Brady of Naperville Central High School, honored as Far West Suburbs Regional Teacher of the Year. Brady teaches social studies.

• Elementary teacher Rebecca Grazier of River Trail School in Gurnee, named Far North Suburbs Regional Teacher of the Year.

• David Ligman, an applied technology teacher at Hoffman Estates High School, named Cook County Co-Regional Teacher of the Year.

Nearly 450 educators, administrators, and other school staff also were recognized with Those Who Excel awards in six categories: classroom teachers, early career educators (teachers with one to four years of experience), school administrators, student support personnel, educational service personnel and community volunteers.

“Illinois educators show up for students every day with commitment, creativity, and care,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders said in the release. “The 2026 Those Who Excel awardees and Teacher of the Year cohort represent the very best of our profession. Their work strengthens school communities and helps ensure students feel supported, valued, and inspired.”

The Teacher of the Year cohort includes Regional Teachers of the Year along with statewide honorees in bilingual education, special education, early childhood, and one outstanding early career educator. Educators with at least five years of classroom experience are eligible to be named Illinois Teacher of the Year — the state’s highest honor for teaching.

Awardees learned of their selection through surprise video calls from Sanders, celebrating their impact alongside colleagues and school leaders, the release said.

The 2026 Illinois Teacher of the Year will be announced later this spring. All awardees will be honored at the annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet on April 18.