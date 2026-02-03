Man found dead in creek near West Dundee

Authorities are trying to identify a man’s remains and determine how he ended up dead in a creek near West Dundee.

Elgin police said late Monday that they were called in shortly before 11 a.m. to assist West Dundee authorities after a body was discovered in Jelkes Creek near Route 31 and Boncosky Road, north of I-90.

The Elgin Fire Department removed the remains of an adult male from the water, and the Kane County Coroner’s Office plans an autopsy Wednesday, authorities said.

“Efforts are also underway to positively identify the decedent,” as well as determine the cause and manner of death, Elgin police said in a Facebook post.

West Dundee police had earlier said that “despite the large presence” of authorities in the area, “the matter does not involve a concern for public safety.”

Elgin police described the investigation as isolated and stated that there was no threat to the public.