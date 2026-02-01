Search on for suspect in Grayslake shooting

Grayslake police are searching for a suspect in a shooting Friday evening that left one person injured outside home on the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

According to police, the several shots were fired after an argument between two men who do not live at the residence.

One was struck in the hand and hip, and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. He has since been released from the hospital.

The shooter left the scene before police arrived and was not in custody as of Sunday, police said.

Police in a short social media post Friday said they responded to a report of a shooting about 6:19 p.m. Friday. It was described as an isolated situation with no danger to the public but people were asked to avoid the area.