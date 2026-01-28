United anticipates record-breaking summer with new Midwestern, World Cup destinations from O’Hare

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A United Airlines plane drives on the tarmac in August 2025. The Chicago-based airline plans to reach a record 750 flights a day this summer.

United Airlines is expecting a blockbuster summer at O’Hare International Airport with a 750 flights a day there, officials said this week.

That includes new nonstop trips starting this spring to five Midwestern destinations: Champaign/Urbana and Bloomington/Normal downstate; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Lansing, Michigan; and La Crosse, Wisconsin. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

“This growth at O’Hare highlights our commitment to invest in our network, customers and hiring in the city we call home,” United Vice President of O’Hare Omar Idris said in a statement.

United will provide nonstop service to 222 locations, including 47 global cities and 175 domestic destinations.

And, in time for the FIFA World Cup, United will offer daily flights from Chicago to Guadalajara, Mexico, one of the host cities, between June 8 and June 27. The carrier will provide nonstop flights to all 16 cities with World Cup matches this summer from O’Hare.

United is also adding flights to popular cities such as Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville and San Francisco.

The extra activity will result in the airline hiring 2,500 more people to work at the airport this year.

“The record-breaking expanded flight offerings from United Airlines planned for this coming summer at O’Hare demonstrates the company’s sustained commitment to growth in Illinois — boosting our economy, supporting jobs, and strengthening Chicago’s tourism and hospitality industries,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement.

Flights to Champaign/Urbana and Kalamazoo start April 30; trips to Lansing, La Crosse, and Bloomington/Normal begin May 7. Each will operate four times a day.

Other new destinations coming this spring and summer include: Santa Barbara, California; Eugene, Oregon; Monterey, California; Rochester, Minnesota; Wausau, Wisconsin; and Marquette, Michigan, the airline announced in late 2025.