Crime

Elgin woman charged in shots fired investigation

Posted January 25, 2026 9:38 am
Daily Herald report

A 22-year-old Elgin woman faces felony charges stemming from an investigation into shots fired last week on the city’s east side, police announced Saturday.

Leslie Luna, of the 400 block of State Street, is charged with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.

A juvenile also was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

The arrests follow an investigation that began at about 1:24 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to the 100 block of South Liberty Street for a report of shots fired, police said.

Officers initially found no indication of a shooting, but returned later in daylight hours and found evidence of gunfire, authorities said.

After further investigation, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized charges against Luna, police said.

Authorities did not provide details of how or why the shooting occurred, or what led investigators to suspect Luna. However, the charges allege shots were fired into a building.

Luna appeared in court last week, where a judge ordered her detained in the Kane County until her next court hearing on Jan. 30.

