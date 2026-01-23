advertisement
Coroner IDs man killed by Aurora police

Posted January 23, 2026 5:31 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

The Kane County Coroner’s Office has identified the man Aurora police killed Wednesday and shared his cause of death.

The preliminary cause of death for Temesgen Welendreyas, 27, of Aurora, is gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy conducted Friday. Toxicology samples have been sent to a laboratory for analysis.

The Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.

The shooting happened around 12:35 p.m. on the 300 block of South Broadway. Police said they were called for a report of a battery and a man with a weapon.

Authorities said the man was barricaded in a building and displayed a knife when officers encountered him.

Two officers shot at him, according to Aurora police. They have been placed on administrative leave.

